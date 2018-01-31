Man on 4 day drug binge chokes nurse, bites wife at Venice hospital emergency room

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who had been taking hallucinogenic mushrooms for four days was arrested for choking a nurse and biting his wife in an emergency room on Monday.

According to officials, Lt. Derek Lowery from the Venice Fire Department was at Venice Regional Bayfront Health’s emergency room when he heard yelling from the hallway.

Lowery went to see what was going on and saw a man choking a nurse.

Lowery and a witness grabbed the man and wrestled him to the ground.

He contacted fire dispatch and requested Venice police on his radio.

Venice police officers put the man in handcuffs and secured him to a hospital stretcher.

According to Venice police, it’s believed the 20-year-old man was taken to the ER by his wife because of his hallucinogenic drug binge.

During the hospital screening process he began to have delusions and became violent, choking the ER nurse and biting his wife’s finger, nearly severing it.

Due to the violent drug binge, the man was admitted to the hospital for treatment and later taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

He faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT and a violation of probation warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

