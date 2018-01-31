Man dies after sand tunnel collapses on him at Florida beach

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Family members say a Texas man died two days after a sand dune collapsed on him at a Florida beach.

Rachel Goggin Burt posted on Facebook Tuesday that her brother, 35-year-old Lee Thomas Goggin, has been pronounced dead.

The St. Augustine Record reports that deputies and paramedics responded to Crescent Beach, just south of St. Augustine, on Sunday afternoon. Rescue officials say they found the Dallas man buried under several feet of sand in a hole that had been dug out parallel to the dunes and then apparently collapsed.

Officials say Goggin was taken to a St. Augustine hospital in critical condition. His sister said Sunday on a GoFundMe site that he was alive but not breathing on his own.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the sand tunnel collapse.

