Longboat Key PD to meet with medical examiner about dead woman in sauna

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (AP) – Police say they will meet with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death for a woman who was found dead in a sauna.

It’s unknown if the death was a homicide or suicide.

The unidentified 54-year-old woman was found on Jan. 23.

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cummings says the department’s forensic team is working with the forensics department of a neighboring sheriff’s office so the case is being investigated “at the highest possible level.”

