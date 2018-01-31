Longboat Key PD to meet with medical examiner about dead woman in sauna

By Published:

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (AP) – Police say they will meet with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death for a woman who was found dead in a sauna.

It’s unknown if the death was a homicide or suicide.

The unidentified 54-year-old woman was found on Jan. 23.

Longboat Key Police Chief Pete Cummings says the department’s forensic team is working with the forensics department of a neighboring sheriff’s office so the case is being investigated “at the highest possible level.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s