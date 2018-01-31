Lakeland gymnastics coach accused of possessing child pornography goes before judge

Ryan Hughes
21-year-old Alexander M. Katchalov was arrested on child porn charges.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – At just 21-years-old, Alexander Katchalov is now embroiled in the complex criminal justice system.

Charged with 24 counts of possessing child porn, he stood before a judge Wednesday, almost motionless with his hands clasped.

“These are serious allegations. I will concede that but they are only allegations,” his attorney said.

A Polk County judge will allow the former Elite World Gymnastics coach to leave jail if he posts a $120,000 bond.

Sheriff’s detectives tell News Channel 8 that Katchalov downloaded pictures and videos that show children as young as three in sexual positions.

“A huge shock. A huge shock. Absolutely. But I really stand behind Elite,” said Elizabeth Waraksa.

Her two daughters have trained at the gym since September.

She supports the owners and believes they had no idea.

“I know for a fact they would never do anything to put any of our kids in danger or a questionable position.  And I’ve never been happier at a gymnastics gym and I’m not pulling my kids and stand in support of Elite,” she said.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Katchalov went online at times and pretended to be a teenager as a way to get child porn.

The gym is owned by family members and they emailed parents telling them they didn’t know he was sending and receiving the porn.

