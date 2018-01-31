Ice sculptors showcase their skills ahead of Super Bowl

Jane Alvarez-Wertz Published: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Nexstar) – It’s one of the coldest states in the country, so it’s no surprise that Minnesota is showing off some of their favorite winter activities as the Super Bowl nears.

There is plenty to do outside with the cold winter weather. That includes creating some great pieces of art, including some incredible ice sculptures.

Mary Twite is a Minnesotan through and through. She says if you’re going to live in this state you better find something fun to do in the winter.

“Minnesotans pride themselves on making it through pretty much any weather and about half pride themselves on enjoying it too. So you know if you’re going to live here you better find something to do for six months out of the year when it’s cold,” said Twite.

She is an ice sculptor and is one of the thousands of volunteers helping with the festivities down at Super Bowl Live.

