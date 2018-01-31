How to stay healthy when others in your office are sick

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you’re an employee, staying healthy is good for you in more ways than one.
You’ll use fewer sick days and have less stress.
You’ll also save money with fewer doctor visits.
So when you’re going to the office and working in close quarters, how can you stay healthy?
Employment expert Doug Arms has some suggestions in the accompanying video.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Sarasota parents arrested after 2-month-old baby hospitalized with numerous fractures
- What’s Going Around? Flu, strep throat, viruses at local schools: Jan. 29-Feb. 2
- Florida named worst state in country by travel website
- Deputies: Polk man charged with child porn, sent nude videos to family of ex-girlfriend, 17
- Man rescued after sand tunnel collapses on Florida beach
- FULL COVERAGE: Pirates invade Tampa for Gasparilla 2018
- Panera Bread voluntarily recalls some cream cheese due to possible Listeria
- Hillary Clinton mocks Trump in ‘Fire and Fury’ Grammys skit