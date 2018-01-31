Hernando man accused of asking girl for sex on Snapchat, watched students at K-8 school

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – An accused child predator was caught in the act again in Hernando County after deputies say he sent graphic images to a girl on Snapchat and asked for sex.

Deputies say Jordan Waters, 20, would stand outside of Explorer K-8 school on Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill where the victim, 14, went to school and watch kids as they were dismissed.

He lives a block away and could see the driveway of the school from his home.

No one answered the door at his house Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Waters somehow got the girl’s Snapchat username and admitted to sending her graphic pictures and videos.

The girl explained that she was only 14, but deputies say Waters told her he didn’t care and that he was 20.

Investigators say deputies used the girl’s phone to arrange a meeting with Waters at Delta Woods Park on Deltona Boulevard for a hook up.

Deputies arrested him when he arrived.

Waters was already on probation for a similar crime against a child in 2016.

He’s now in jail on a $30,000 bond facing several charges, which include: obscene communication, travel to meet after use of computer to lure child, lewd lascivious behavior on a victim age 12 to 16, cruelty toward child, transmit info harmful to minors and public order crimes and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate felony.

