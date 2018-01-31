GR8 Inspiration: Tampa teen pens book to help orphans in Sri Lanka

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — DNA kits and learning about our ancestry is all the rage right now, but when one Tampa teenager found out from her parents about their homeland and culture, she took her passion to a whole new level.

Anuksha Wickramasinghe traveled to Sri Lanka to learn more about the island nation, and while there visited an orphanage named Grace. There she met young girls that she describes as wonderful and inspirational and knew right then and there she had to find a way to help them have a bright future like does in America.

Anuksha has a passion for photography and decided to start snapping beauty picture while on her trip. From safaris to sunsets Anushka kept snapping pictures.

“Because you never know what you might see,” she explained while pointing to beautiful pictures in her newly published book titled “Sri Lanka Through My Eyes”.

Proceeds from the book will go directly to Grace Orphanage, but she’s already found an immediate way to help the girls.

“As of right now we are Skyping the girls and helping older girls with their English skills – but we want to expand the program for girls of all ages,” said Anushka.

Finding a way to help other girls half way around the world makes Anuksha Wickramasinghe a Gr8 Inspiration.

