Florida may share voter information with other states

By Published: Updated:
A voter leaves his polling place after casting his ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida could start sharing voter information to make sure people aren’t registered in other states under a bill approved by the Florida House.

The House on Wednesday unanimously approved the bill. The measure sponsored by Rep. Ross Spano would allow the Department of State to share voter information with other states provided that the effort is not controlled by the federal government. It also allows Florida to share driver’s license information with other states.

Currently there is a partnership between 22 states and the District of Columbia to share information.

President Donald Trump has made an issue of people who are registered to vote in more than one state, using it as one of the bedrocks of his overall contention that voter fraud is rampant in the U.S.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s