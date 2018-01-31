Florida may share voter information with other states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida could start sharing voter information to make sure people aren’t registered in other states under a bill approved by the Florida House.

The House on Wednesday unanimously approved the bill. The measure sponsored by Rep. Ross Spano would allow the Department of State to share voter information with other states provided that the effort is not controlled by the federal government. It also allows Florida to share driver’s license information with other states.

Currently there is a partnership between 22 states and the District of Columbia to share information.

President Donald Trump has made an issue of people who are registered to vote in more than one state, using it as one of the bedrocks of his overall contention that voter fraud is rampant in the U.S.

