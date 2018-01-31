Firefighters respond to blaze near Brown Boxer in Clearwater Beach, Mandalay Ave. closed

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — All lanes of Mandalay Avenue are closed to traffic as Clearwater firefighters respond to a fire near the Brown Boxer restaurant.

The Brown Boxer restaurant is located at 483 Mandalay Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Multiple Clearwater Fire Rescue units have responded.

Firefighters from neighboring agencies are also at the scene.

Motorists should avoid the area.

