FHP: Ocala girl, 14, impaled after crashing car into fence

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A 14-year-old girl was impaled by part of a fence when she lost control of a car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the girl was heading east on County Road 329 near the intersection of NW 125 Street. The girl, unable to manage a turn, lost control of the car and it left the roadway, authorities said.

The vehicle hit a traffic sign reflector on the shoulder of County Road 329, then collided with a wooden fence.

Authorities said part of the fencing went through the windshield of the car and impaled the girl, who was taken to Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Troopers said the girl is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

