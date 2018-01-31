Discounted admission tickets to Florida Strawberry Festival on sale at Publix

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Discounted admission tickets to the 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival will go on sale on Thursday participating Publix Super Market stores.

Advance discounted admission tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children 6 to 12-years-old. Children 5-years-old and younger are admitted free.

Tickets will be available through March 11 at customer service desks.

To see the list of participating Publix Super Market stores, visit the Florida Strawberry Festival’s website.

