911 service restored in several Tampa Bay area counties after overnight outage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials say 911 emergency lines are back up and running after an outage impacted several Tampa Bay area counties early Wednesday morning.

8 on Your Side has confirmed 911 lines were down overnight in Hillsborough, Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties for at least two hours.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted on twitter that the issue was due to a telephone outage. North Port police are pointing to Frontier as the source of the problem. WFLA News Channel 8 has reached out to Frontier for a statement but have not heard back yet.

During the outage, the text-to-911 service was still functioning properly in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Hillsborough County does not offer the service.

If you are ever in an emergency and can’t get through to 911, you can use the non-emergency number in your county:

  • Pinellas: (727) 582-6200
  • Pasco: (813) 929-6200
  • Polk: (863) 401-2226
  • Hernando: (352) 754-6200
  • Sarasota: (941) 316-1201
  • Hillsborough: (813) 231-6130.
  • Manatee: (941) 747-7776 option 3

News Channel  8 will bring you updates on the issues with 911 as we learn more.

