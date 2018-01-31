TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cue the eerie Jaws music to welcome a visitor making her way along Florida’s Gulf coast.
Savannah, the 8-foot 6-inch-long 460 pound female great white was pinged near Tampa on Wednesday.
Ocearch’s Global Shark Tracker caught her roughly 30 miles off Florida’s coast.
Savannah’s was last tracked on Jan. 22 just west of Key West in the Gulf of Mexico.
After being first tagged almost a year ago in Hilton Head, South Carolina Savannah has traveled 4115.809 miles up and down the East Coast.
TRACK SAVANNAH: Now in the waters off Tampa
Miss Costa, a 12-foot 5-inch 1,668-pound female great white shark, was spotted in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa on New Year’s Day.
TRACK MISS COSTA
8-foot-long great white shark, Savannah, caught swimming near Tampa
8-foot-long great white shark, Savannah, caught swimming near Tampa x
Latest Galleries
-
Fans gather outside Amalie Arena before NHL All-Star Game
-
Fans gather outside Amalie Arena before NHL All-Star Game
-
2018 NHL All-Star Game
-
Sights from the 2018 All-Star PreGame
-
Gasparilla pirates invade St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, visit patients
-
What could you buy for the price of one 2018 Big Game ticket?
-
Vandals destroy murals in St. Petersburg
-
8 things you may not know about Gasparilla
-
2018 Gasparilla Children’s Parade and Extravaganza
-
2018 Children’s Gasparilla Parade
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD