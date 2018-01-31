TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cue the eerie Jaws music to welcome a visitor making her way along Florida’s Gulf coast.

Savannah, the 8-foot 6-inch-long 460 pound female great white was pinged near Tampa on Wednesday.

Ocearch’s Global Shark Tracker caught her roughly 30 miles off Florida’s coast.

Savannah’s was last tracked on Jan. 22 just west of Key West in the Gulf of Mexico.

After being first tagged almost a year ago in Hilton Head, South Carolina Savannah has traveled 4115.809 miles up and down the East Coast.

Miss Costa, a 12-foot 5-inch 1,668-pound female great white shark, was spotted in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa on New Year’s Day.

8-foot-long great white shark, Savannah, caught swimming near Tampa

