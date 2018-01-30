Two Venice Parking Enforcement Officers credited with saving a life

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s safe to say parking enforcement officers aren’t often a welcome sight. After all, nobody likes parking tickets. But a Venice man is alive today thanks to two parking attendants who were at the right place at the right time.

Late Monday afternoon, Jose Luna and Willie Acosta were making their rounds, handing out parking tickets.

“Checking for handicap parking violators,” explained Luna.

But when they arrived at the Lake Venice Golf Club, they spotted something odd.

A man in a golf cart crashed, then collapsed onto the ground, lying in a pool of blood.

“He fell to the ground. He struck the back of his head and he was laying unconscious,” described Luna.

They immediately knew what had happened.

“I told my partner, ‘that guy is in cardiac arrest,’” said Acosta.

They both have medical training and when they rushed over, the situation was grim.

“It was as serious as you can get, that man was dead,” said Acosta.

Luna grabbed the defibrillator and Acosta went to work, trying to bring the man back to life.

The odds were stacked against them.

“I’ve done it so many times and there’s only a handful I could tell you, only a handful of cardiac survivors that wake up and are totally fine,” said Acosta.

But after their heroic efforts, the victim, Robert Wencke, woke up. He was taken to a hospital where he’s making a full recovery.

These men don’t see themselves as heroes.

“I like helping people. I don’t feel like a hero. I just feel like I’m doing my job,” said Luna

“Everything aligned, the stars were perfect and we gave him another day,” said Acosta.

The two parking enforcement officers are thankful for their training and they say this serves as a great reminder of the importance of knowing CPR.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: