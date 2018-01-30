Two Venice Parking Enforcement Officers credited with saving a life

News Channel 8 Sarasota Bureau Reporter John Rogers By Published: Updated:

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s safe to say parking enforcement officers aren’t often a welcome sight. After all, nobody likes parking tickets. But a Venice man is alive today thanks to two parking attendants who were at the right place at the right time.

Late Monday afternoon, Jose Luna and Willie Acosta were making their rounds, handing out parking tickets.

“Checking for handicap parking violators,” explained Luna.

But when they arrived at the Lake Venice Golf Club, they spotted something odd.

A man in a golf cart crashed, then collapsed onto the ground, lying in a pool of blood.

“He fell to the ground. He struck the back of his head and he was laying unconscious,” described Luna.

They immediately knew what had happened.

“I told my partner, ‘that guy is in cardiac arrest,’” said Acosta.

They both have medical training and when they rushed over, the situation was grim.

“It was as serious as you can get, that man was dead,” said Acosta.

Luna grabbed the defibrillator and Acosta went to work, trying to bring the man back to life.

The odds were stacked against them.

“I’ve done it so many times and there’s only a handful I could tell you, only a handful of cardiac survivors that wake up and are totally fine,” said Acosta.

But after their heroic efforts, the victim, Robert Wencke, woke up. He was taken to a hospital where he’s making a full recovery.

These men don’t see themselves as heroes.

“I like helping people. I don’t feel like a hero. I just feel like I’m doing my job,” said Luna

“Everything aligned, the stars were perfect and we gave him another day,” said Acosta.

The two parking enforcement officers are thankful for their training and they say this serves as a great reminder of the importance of knowing CPR.

Follow John Rogers on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s