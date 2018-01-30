Trump golf course in Florida sues over property tax bill

Donald Trump
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – One of President Donald Trump’s Florida golf clubs is suing a local property appraiser, saying she overestimated the course’s value even though the president has said it is worth even more.

The corporation that owns Trump National Golf Club is suing Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, saying her office’s estimated value of $19 million is too high.

The course received a tax bill of nearly $400,000.

Trump, however, in his federal financial disclosure lists the course’s value at more than $50 million.

The lawsuit does not say how much Trump’s company believes the course is worth. Trump attorney Robert Kelley declined comment, forwarding a request to the Trump Organization. It did not respond.

Jacks’ office also declined comment.

The lawsuit was first reported by The Palm Beach Post.

