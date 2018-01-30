Tampa Bay Rays cut ties with team doctor after sexual abuse allegations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have cut ties with a team doctor after allegations of sexual abuse.

The Rays released the following statement on Dr. Michael Reilly:

“We have very recently become aware of a video accusing Dr. Reilly of sexually abusing a former employee of his medical practice. We have ended our contractual relationship with him, and we have also alerted the St. Petersburg Police Department and Major League Baseball of this situation.” – John Higgins, Sr. Vice President of Administration / General Counsel, Tampa Bay Rays

BayCare Health System also issued a statement on Dr. Reilly:

“Dr. Michael Reilly is a non-employed member of St. Anthony’s Hospital medical staff.

We are concerned about the nature of the allegations and are empathetic towards any victims of sexual abuse. We will determine next steps as more information becomes available.”

