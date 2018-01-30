Tampa Bay area bridges included in deficient bridge report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association shows that thousands of bridges across the country are falling apart.
The study uses government data to compile a report showing that 54,259 American bridges are structurally deficient.
8 on Your Side looked through the report and learned several Tampa Bay area bridges made the list.
- Sarasota: I-75 (SR-93) SB over Yorkshire Street
- Pinellas: SR 679 over Boca Ciega Bay
- Hernando: I-75 (SR-93) NB over SR-50/US-98/SR-7
8 on Your Side took a closer look at the report to find out what this means for Florida:
- Of the 12,355 bridges in the state, 265, or 2.1 percent, are classified as structurally deficient..
- 8 structurally deficient bridges in the state are on the Interstate Highway System.
- 656 bridges are posted for load, which may restrict the size and weight of vehicles crossing the structure.
- Over the last five years, bridge investment has accounted for 22.4 percent of highway and bridge contract awards in the state, compared to an average of 28.9 percent nationwide.
- Over the last 10 years, 1,357 new bridges have been constructed in the state; 612 have undergone major reconstruction.
The state has identified needed repairs on 693 bridges; which the state estimates will cost $1.7 billion.
You can check out the 2018 Deficient Bridge Report here.
Follow Amanda Ciavarri on Facebook
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-