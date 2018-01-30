Tampa Bay area bridges included in deficient bridge report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association shows that thousands of bridges across the country are falling apart.

The study uses government data to compile a report showing that 54,259 American bridges are structurally deficient.

8 on Your Side looked through the report and learned several Tampa Bay area bridges made the list.

Sarasota: I-75 (SR-93) SB over Yorkshire Street

Pinellas: SR 679 over Boca Ciega Bay

Hernando: I-75 (SR-93) NB over SR-50/US-98/SR-7

8 on Your Side took a closer look at the report to find out what this means for Florida:

Of the 12,355 bridges in the state, 265, or 2.1 percent, are classified as structurally deficient..

8 structurally deficient bridges in the state are on the Interstate Highway System.

656 bridges are posted for load, which may restrict the size and weight of vehicles crossing the structure.

Over the last five years, bridge investment has accounted for 22.4 percent of highway and bridge contract awards in the state, compared to an average of 28.9 percent nationwide.

Over the last 10 years, 1,357 new bridges have been constructed in the state; 612 have undergone major reconstruction.

The state has identified needed repairs on 693 bridges; which the state estimates will cost $1.7 billion.

You can check out the 2018 Deficient Bridge Report here.

