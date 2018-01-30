Tampa Bay area bridges included in deficient bridge report

SR 679 over Boca Ciega Bay in Pinellas County.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new report by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association shows that thousands of bridges across the country are falling apart.

The study uses government data to compile a report showing that 54,259 American bridges are structurally deficient.

8 on Your Side looked through the report and learned several Tampa Bay area bridges made the list.

  • Sarasota: I-75 (SR-93) SB over Yorkshire Street
  • Pinellas: SR 679 over Boca Ciega Bay
  • Hernando: I-75 (SR-93) NB over SR-50/US-98/SR-7

8 on Your Side took a closer look at the report to find out what this means for Florida:

  • Of the 12,355 bridges in the state, 265, or 2.1 percent, are classified as structurally deficient..
  • 8 structurally deficient bridges in the state are on the Interstate Highway System.
  • 656 bridges are posted for load, which may restrict the size and weight of vehicles crossing the structure.
  • Over the last five years, bridge investment has accounted for 22.4 percent of highway and bridge contract awards in the state, compared to an average of 28.9 percent nationwide.
  • Over the last 10 years, 1,357 new bridges have been constructed in the state; 612 have undergone major reconstruction.

The state has identified needed repairs on 693 bridges; which the state estimates will cost $1.7 billion.

You can check out the 2018 Deficient Bridge Report here.

