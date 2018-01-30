‘State of the Uniom’ typo causes reprint of tickets for President’s address

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — A typo on the tickets for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union has caused a reprinting for the invitations before Tuesday’s speech.
According to NBC, the first tickets printed for the speech originally said State of the “Uniom.”
It’s not the White House’s fault though.
A source with the sergeant-at-arms’ office, which is responsible for printing the tickets, told NBC News: “There was a misprint on the ticket. A correction has been made and our office is redistributing the tickets.”
Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted out a photo of the original ticket printed for guests; writing that he’s “looking forward to the “State of the Uniom!”
President Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to a joint session of congress.
