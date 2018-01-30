St. Augustine named best place to live in Florida

By Published:

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida’s coastal towns continue to boom, one was selected as being the best place to call home.

Money named St. Augustine as the overall best city in Florida.

Ponte Vedra was also chosen among the 20 Best Places to Live on the Coast in 2018 by Coastal Living.

Our own Florida towns have become hotspots in the last several decades.

With developments big and small filling the region, St. Johns County has seen population rise from 84,000 in 1990 to an estimated 235,000 in 2016.

Money gave the historical city of St. Augustine about 14,000 high marks for economic growth.

Some of the other positive factors include the town’s walkability, neighborly presence and energy of the city.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s