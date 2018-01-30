St. Augustine named best place to live in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida’s coastal towns continue to boom, one was selected as being the best place to call home.

Money named St. Augustine as the overall best city in Florida.

Ponte Vedra was also chosen among the 20 Best Places to Live on the Coast in 2018 by Coastal Living.

Our own Florida towns have become hotspots in the last several decades.

With developments big and small filling the region, St. Johns County has seen population rise from 84,000 in 1990 to an estimated 235,000 in 2016.

Money gave the historical city of St. Augustine about 14,000 high marks for economic growth.

Some of the other positive factors include the town’s walkability, neighborly presence and energy of the city.

