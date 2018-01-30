Polk County educator who worked with special needs students accused of child abuse

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A para educator who works at the Jean O’Dell Learning Center was arrested for child abuse on Tuesday, according to Bartow police.

Shelby Faulk, 31, of Winter Haven, is employed by the Polk County School Board and has worked at the Jean O’Dell Learning Center, a school for special needs children, for approximately four years.

All of the victims are students at the learning center.

In Dec. 2017, Faulk was working as a para educator in a learning center classroom.

One of the juvenile students wears a special jacket with D rings to secure him to a seat on the school bus for health reasons.

According to police, out of frustration, Faulk used the student’s medical jacket and pinned the student to the ground by placing a chair leg through the D rings, then sitting on the chair.

The juvenile student was not injured but was unable to move for an extended period of time.

During the same month, police say Faulk repeatedly pinched and pushed another student as a discipline measure because the student was “acting out.”

In January, Faulk reportedly repeatedly pushed another student multiple times, causing the student to fall to the floor.

No injuries were reported to any of the students.

None of the actions taken by Faulk were approved by school administration.

Faulk was arrested on Tuesday for negligent child abuse without bodily harm and false imprisonment of a child.

A school nurse and classroom teacher observed the incidents.

The school nurse reported Faulk’s actions.

The teacher, identified as Julio Torres, 54, of Lakeland, was arrested on Tuesday for failure to report child abuse.

Bartow police detectives are working with Polk County School Board staff to determine if there are any other incidents involving Faulk and Torres.

There is currently no indications that any other child abuse has occurred.

Superintendent Jacqueline M. Byrd released the following statement on the arrests:

The allegations against these two employees are inexcusable and such behavior does not belong in our community’s centers of learning. I am immediately moving forward with the process of terminating their employment based on the information provided by the Bartow Police Department. My recommendation will go before the School Board for approval. I expect educators and all district employees to treat our youth with dignity, respect and compassion. Anything less is unacceptable. The Jean O’Dell Learning Center serves some of our most vulnerable students who need special care and help to achieve their goals. I am greatly distressed to hear accusations that employees either caused harm to students or failed to report it. Student welfare must remain our highest priority, and I will take steps to ensure students are given appropriate care and that a safe learning environment is maintained. Initial steps include that district administrators will be stationed on the campus of the Jean O’Dell Learning Center to review the operation of the school and provide more oversight. In addition, our Human Resources department continues to conduct an internal investigation. Extra training will be provided to the Jean O’Dell Learning Center staff members on the proper methods of interacting with special needs students. Polk County Public Schools continues to cooperate fully with our partners in law enforcement in their investigation. We appreciate their quick, professional response.