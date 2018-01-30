Plant City man facing deportation after entering U.S. illegally more than 20 years ago

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Louis Blanco entered the United States illegally from his native Mexico more than 20 years ago. He was deported, but returned and has been living in this country ever since.

Blanco has been living in Plant City where he has a wife, five daughters, one son and a baby on the way.

Tuesday morning, his life changed when he turned himself into federal authorities at the Tampa Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Blanco expects to be deported.

“I haven’t slept well. It’s a very difficult day for me because it looks to be a day where a decision will be made and I’m not sure I’ll pass,” he said through a translator.

Blanco’s attorney presented new evidence in his case as he appeared at the ICE office, but even she expects it will have no impact on his case.

“It seems like their mind was made up before we even walked into the door,” said Daniela Hogue, with the law firm of Manny and Gordon, who represents Blanco.

“So now, Louis will be most likely [be] transferred to [a] detention center in Miami while we await a final decision on the stay,” said Hogue.

She says chances are very small he will be allowed to stay in this country.

“It’s very likely that he will be deported. I doubt that they are taking into due consideration the humanitarian factors. They are simply looking at the immigration violations whether it happened 20 years who, whether it happened yesterday, they are treating it exactly the same,” said Hogue.

The threat of deportation has been hanging over the Blanco family for weeks after an appeal was denied in the case.

Blanco’s daughters say they’ve known the day was coming, but it doesn’t make things easier.

“It was pretty heartbreaking because I know my dad, you know, he just wants the best for us and seeing him have to go into this detention is pretty heartbreaking because I know we are all scared and he’s scared to go back to his country,” said 15-year-old Jennifer Blanco, who doesn’t feel her father should be deported.

“I think it’s unjust and I feel it has no reason for him to be deported. Yeah, he crossed the country without documentation, but I feel they should have some sorrow in their heart for our family,” she said.

Nineteen-year-old Sonya Madrano believes it will now fall on her to support the family.

“I feel like I’m the one that has to step up to the plate, right, because I’m the oldest. So I’m going to do what I can for my family, no matter what it takes,” said Madrano who says the deportation changes everything for her.

“I was going to go to college in January, but I couldn’t because I have to help my family with the bills,” said Madrano.

