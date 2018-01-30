Worker who sent false missile alert fired from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency

HONOLULU (WFLA/AP) – The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency worker who triggered the false ballistic missile alert this month has been fired, according to CNN.

CNN reports that five other employees in the room heard the word “exercise” multiple times, which indicates a drill.

The employee thought an actual attack was imminent, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday.

The alert was sent to cellphones, TV and radio stations in Hawaii on Jan. 13, leading people to fear the state was under nuclear attack. It took 38 minutes for officials to send an alert retracting the warning because Hawaii did not have a standardized system for sending such corrections, the FCC said.

Hawaii has been testing alert capabilities, and the employee for the state Emergency Management Agency mistook a drill for a real warning about a missile threat. He responded by sending the alert without sign-off from a supervisor at a time when there are fears over the threat of nuclear-tipped missiles from North Korea.

The worker, whose name has not been released, has refused to talk to the FCC, but federal regulators got information from his written statement that state officials provided.

