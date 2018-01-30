Nick the Dolphin predicts Super Bowl winner at Clearwater aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A rescued dolphin in Clearwater made his prediction for the big game.

Nick the Dolphin predicted the outcome of this year’s Super Bowl on Monday afternoon at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Handlers at the aquarium threw two footballs into the water for Nick – one for the New England Patriots and one for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick then swam over to check out the footballs and eventually chose the Patriots ball, even playing around and flicking it into the air with his nose. A handler rewarded him for his work.

Nick has a 6 for 7 record with his sports predictions and is 3 for 3 when it comes to football predictions.

You can watch the Patriots and Eagles face off in Super Bowl LII this coming Sunday on News Channel 8. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.