Nanny service in Tampa Bay area taking hit due to flu

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Nannies Who Care offers childcare services for families from the Tampa Bay area to Orlando.

Lately, there’s been a hiccup thanks to the flu.

“We’re running short on nannies,” said owner Deborah Brown-Adamo.

She tells 8 On Your Side that roughly one-third of the more than 100 nannies at Nannies Who Care are in need of a little TLC.

“We are limited because sometimes our nannies are sick,” she said.

Their illnesses may be brought on by the very people they take care of.

“We do have a lot more calls of families that need to get to work because their children can’t go to school because they’re sick. So, they will call for a nanny,” said Brown-Adamo.

The staff is working hard to fill all the requests even during a time when the flu is widespread all over Florida.

And there’s no immediate let up in sight.

At Centra Care on N. Dale Mabry Highway, Dr. Gregory Schwaid explained nannies or anyone who’s sick should stay home so they don’t spread it.

“If someone comes in and they test positive for flu, we certainly want them outside of work. Having them go to work is putting others at risk of coming down with it as well,” Schwaid said.

That can cause a flu outbreak in a workplace or school classroom.

Dr. Schwaid see that as the ultimate detriment.

“These people are adding more of a disruption by being present at work,” he said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: