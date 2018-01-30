Missing child alert issued for Titusville teen

By Published:

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida police have issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old from Titusville.

FDLE says Jacob Mayo, who identifies as a female and may use the name “Jackie,” has been missing since Jan. 17.

Mayo is 5’7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black hoodie and black or dark gray pants.

Authorities say the 16-year-old may be with 51-year-old David Lewis, who is 6’5″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the two may be in a 2007 black Chevrolet Silverado with Florida tag DTHA05.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s