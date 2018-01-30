Missing child alert issued for Titusville teen

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida police have issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old from Titusville.

FDLE says Jacob Mayo, who identifies as a female and may use the name “Jackie,” has been missing since Jan. 17.

Mayo is 5’7″ with brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black hoodie and black or dark gray pants.

Authorities say the 16-year-old may be with 51-year-old David Lewis, who is 6’5″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the two may be in a 2007 black Chevrolet Silverado with Florida tag DTHA05.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.