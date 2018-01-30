Man attempts to steal planes from Peter O. Knight Airport after Gasparilla festivities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Panama City Beach man visiting Tampa for Gasparilla festivities tried to steal two planes from Peter O Knight Airport, police say.

Drew Bronnenberg, 28, had been part of the Gasparilla festivities downtown and walked away from the area after a verbal altercation with his girlfriend.

Bronnenberg walked all the way to the southern point of Davis Islands.

Police say he climbed a fence at the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Peter O. Knight Airport.

He entered a hangar, pulled out a Piper PA-12 airplane and attempted to start it.

Bronnberg allegedly then removed a fire extinguisher and discharged it, covering the plane in a chemical fire retardant.

He then entered another hangar and attempted to start an Icon AS airplane and take it from the hangar.

Police say Bronnberg then took a golf cart, drove to the fuel pumps inside airport property, abandoned the cart and entered a fully loaded fuel truck and started it.

Bronnberg drove the truck to a hangar and crashed into the side of the building, causing damage.

Police say he left the airport and began walking toward the Davis Island Yacht Club, where he was located and apprehended.

