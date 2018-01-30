Life Hacks: Easy cleaning tricks for your home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to cleaning we’re always looking for a shortcut to make chores easier. There are cleaning hacks that will minimize the chemicals you use and kill the germs and bacteria in some of the dirtiest places in your home.

When it comes to your home there are tricks to help clean.

“The kitchen is what we call ‘high traffic areas.’ Those are areas that we’re using every single day,” says Wes Kulaga, owner of professional cleaning company Two Maids and a Mop.

For counters, using an antimicrobial spray and letting it sit on the surface before wiping helps reduce bacteria. If you want to go chemical free, try dryer sheets to wipe down glass and mirrors.

“If your mirror is not really dirty you don’t need to put chemicals on it. All this stuff is going to come off with just a hand and this dryer sheet. And always do it top to bottom,” says Kaluga.

Or you can remove soap scum from your faucet.

“You’re going to have to put a little pressure on it because you’re not really using any water or chemicals with it which is a great thing,” says Kaluga.

Ever thought about how disgusting your sponge is during and after cleaning food from the plates you eat on?

“You can’t tell right now but inside of all this is where the bacteria and germs are and it’s been sitting at room temperature for like 48 hours now,” says Kaluga.

Nuking it in the microwave for 30 seconds can kill most of the germs and bacteria.

You can also clean the inside of your microwave by sticking a microwaveable bowl with toothpicks and this mixture: “We’re going to do equal parts vinegar and water,” recommends Kaluga.

Five minutes and then a wipe down with a paper towel is all you need.

“Then you’re good to go and you’re done. You’ve got a nice clean microwave,” says Kaluga.

Another helpful tip is using the same mixture of one-part water to one-part vinegar and spraying that on windows or glass surfaces. Then wiping it down with newspapers.

