Lakeland gymnastics center employee arrested for child porn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee with a gymnastics center in Polk County has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, deputies say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the employee works at the Elite World Gymnastics Training Complex. The complex is located on State Road 33 North in Lakeland.

The employee has not yet been named and authorities have not released any additional details about the arrest. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will be holding a news conference later this evening to provide more information.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: