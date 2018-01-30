It’s a Runner’s Life: Superstar kids prepare for Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When four dads from South Tampa realized cross country running options for their middle school aged children were scarce, they decided to create a team of their own. Just more than a year ago, The Bayshore Project was launched.

“We meet on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, and the kids run from two miles to maybe six miles,” explained co-founder John Connery.

Connery and the other founders, Matt Markowski, who develops the training and track programs, Clay Thomas and Mike Bedke wanted to create a club for young runners that would foster a fun and competitive community for them.

“I think if you start the children at this age, it becomes a part of their life,” said Markowski. “As they get past the early stages of pain that’s part of it, and they start seeing their times really come down as they get faster and stronger, it just becomes part of their life,” he continued.

The Bayshore Project is open to all middle school aged students. It’s $100 for each child for the upcoming spring track season, along with a $40 cost for uniform. The dads are quick to point out that everyone who works with the group is a volunteer and the group is not for profit. A cross country season will start in the fall.

8th grader Arlie Rubin trains with The Bayshore Project and likes the friendships she’s made.

“I’m with a lot of my friends, a lot of my great friends are here. This whole thing is like being a part of a big community, and it’s a great environment to be in,” she explains.

Rubin, who was a swimmer when she was younger, has learned to love the sport of running. “I like running because it’s simple,” said said. “There’s no this and then that. You get up, and you put on your sneakers, and you run,” said Rubin.

Rubin will be running the 5K in the 2018 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, and she has a lofty goal. She wants to run the 3.1 mile race down Bayshore Boulevard in less than 19 minutes. Using last year’s results as a guide, that would place her in the top ten female finishers.

She would be in good company, too. Last year, the winner of both the 5K and 8K races was an 8th grader named Ellie Pleune. She was just 13 years-old at the time.

Ashton Stringer is also an 8th grade member of The Bayshore Project who is working toward a sub-19 minute 5K at the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic race this year.

“Over the summer, they had us running Mondays and Wednesdays on Bayshore running 5 miles, and then, we’d do fitness training on Thursdays at Tampa Sports Academy, and I think that’s what really helped us get faster,” explained Stringer.

Watch out for these middle school runners. They’re fast, and we’re likely going to hear about their success for many years to come. All thanks to four dads who saw a need and found a way to meet that need.

RELATED-