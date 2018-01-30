Incident involving student prompts lockdown at Sarasota school

By Published:

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A limited lockdown is underway at Riverview High School in Sarasota following an incident involving a student.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning to a suspicious incident involving a Riverview High School student.

An investigation found the student took a photo using a social media application with threatening language related to the high school.

In an abundance of caution, law enforcement resources were made available Tuesday morning at Riverview High School while school officials put students on a limited lockdown.

At this time, law enforcement officials remain on campus as the investigation continues. The student in question has been located and is currently being interviewed by detectives.

Riverview High School is located at 1 Ram Way in Sarasota.

