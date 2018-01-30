Hillsborough residents fed up with backyard gun ranges, taking petition to lawmaker

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of people living in the Sundance neighborhood of Wimauma have started a petition in hopes that it will lead to state gun laws being amended.

They’re worried that backyard target practice, which commonly happens in the area, is getting out of control and someone might get hurt.

Dr. Briar Mitchell, a Sundance resident, said it’s a rural area that has grown considerably over the years.

She’s been coping with people shooting outside in the neighborhood but now she says the gunfire has gotten too close for her to feel safe.

“I looked at the law to see what I can do within the law to please try to stop this. There’s nothing I can do,” Mitchell said.

Backyard gun ranges are illegal in dense residential areas of Florida, but if you live in a rural area like Sundance where there’s one house per acre, you’re allowed to legally shoot in your yard.

Mitchell said properties in Sundance are on average one and a half to three acres in size. Concerned residents believe the subdivision is now too densely populated to safely allow target practice.

“It’s insane. People should not have to be hostages on their own property. It just shouldn’t be that way,” Mitchell said. “There’s nothing [in the law] in that stipulates how close you can shoot at somebody’s property line, nothing.”

“The fact that we are a rural subdivision should not make it legal to be shooting here,” neighbor Mary Chadwick said.

Deputies discovered that a bullet traveled over multiple properties, through Chadwick’s garage door, then shattered the back window of her car before getting lodged in a headrest.

Chadwick said her husband was in the bullet’s path minutes before.

“To think that I could’ve been made a widow terrifies me,” Chadwick said.

According to the incident report, the responding deputy referenced Florida law and found that the suspected shooter didn’t commit a crime since the stray bullet wasn’t intentionally shot at her window.

“It’s not a crime and that to me is ludicrous,” Chadwick said. “You have to have very specific laws that the sheriff can enforce. The definitions in the laws right now are very vague.”

Mitchell said they plan to take a petition to Rep. Jake Raburn during a meeting in March in hopes that he’ll introduce amendments to the laws.

“Limit the time, limit the caliber and limit the decibels so that people can live side by side,” Mitchell said. “People write a law in the hopes that it will do what we want it to do but this law does not because too many people are subject to being shot.”

