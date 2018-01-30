‘Glee’ star Mark Salling found dead after pleading guilty in child porn case

FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, Mark Salling arrives at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest "Glee" held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Salling, an actor who starred on the musical dramedy Glee is scheduled to turn himself in to federal authorities Friday, June 3, 2016, in a child pornography case. Salling, who played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the series, is scheduled to be arraigned on two charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (WFLA) — Former “Glee” star Mark Salling was found dead of an apparent suicide on Tuesday, according to several reports. The actor was 35.

Former “Glee” actor Mark Salling arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

TMZ reports Salling’s body was found near a riverbed in Sunland, a neighborhood where he lived in Los Angeles.

Salling’s death comes just about a month after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court.

According to the Associated Press, Salling reached a plea agreement in October and admitted to possessing images of prepubescent children. According to that agreement, a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on the actor’s computer and a thumb drive.

Salling was set to be sentenced on March 7 and was facing between four and seven years in prison. The actor also would have had to register as a sex offender, pay restitution and abide by residency restrictions, the AP reports.

The 35-year-old was best known for playing Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the television show “Glee.”

