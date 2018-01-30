Report: 2 missing Florida boys, ages 11 and 13 found

(WFLA) — Two missing Florida boys, ages 11 and 13, have been found, according to a Miami TV station.

Ramses Rodriguez, 11, and Christopher Gallardo, 13, were last seen in the 6000 block of NW 39th Avenue in Coconut Creek, Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released the following description of the boys:

Ramses Rodriguez is a white-hispanic male who is 11 years-old. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, white and grey Adidas shoes.

Christopher Gallardo is a white/hispanic male, who is 13 years-old. His is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Gallardo was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts, and brown Sperry shoes.

NBC Miami reported on Tuesday morning that the boys have been found and police have not released details about their condition.

However, the FDLE has not cancelled the Florida MISSING CHILD Alert.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700 or 911.

