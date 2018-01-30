Florida lawmakers unsuccessful at moving Tobacco 21 Act thus far

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three percent of Florida children are smoking before they turn 18, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Florida lawmakers say raising the age to 21 will make it harder for kids to access tobacco, but have been unsuccessful at moving the proposal.

Supporters of the Tobacco 21 Act say the five states that have raised the minimum smoking age have seen decreases in tobacco use.

They say 67 lobbyists are stopping Florida from taking similar action.

The legislation hasn’t been scheduled for a hearing in either chamber.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: