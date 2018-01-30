Florida lawmakers unsuccessful at moving Tobacco 21 Act thus far

By Published: Updated:
Associated Press photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three percent of Florida children are smoking before they turn 18, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Florida lawmakers say raising the age to 21 will make it harder for kids to access tobacco, but have been unsuccessful at moving the proposal.

Supporters of the Tobacco 21 Act say the five states that have raised the minimum smoking age have seen decreases in tobacco use.

They say 67 lobbyists are stopping Florida from taking similar action.

The legislation hasn’t been scheduled for a hearing in either chamber.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s