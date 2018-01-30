Florida Hospital Centra Care offering free flu shots this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Hospital Centra Care locations are giving out free flu shots to protect residents in the Tampa Bay area.

All six Tampa area Centra Care locations will offer free shots to patients from Wednesday through Friday.

Residents can stop by any clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and receive a vaccine on the spot for the entire family.

“Despite reports, it’s important for people to know that a flu vaccine is the only protection against the flu,” says Timothy Hendrix, MD, Senior Medical Director of Florida Hospital Centra Care. “With antiviral medication in short supply, the flu shot not only helps prevent the flu but can also lessen the severity of flu symptoms and shorten its duration.”

Residents can receive a flu shot at the following locations:

  • Brandon/Riverview Centra Care
    10222 Bloomingdale Ave
    Riverview, FL 33578
  • South Tampa Centra Care
    301 N Dale Mabry Hwy
    Tampa, FL 33609
  • Carrollwood Centra Care
    4001 W. Linebaugh Ave
    Tampa, FL 33624
  • Temple Terrace Centra Care
    5802 E Fowler Ave
    Temple Terrace, FL 33617
  • Citrus Park Centra Care
    6930 Gunn Hwy
    Tampa, FL 33625
  • Wesley Chapel Centra Care
    1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd.
    Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

