Florida Hospital Centra Care offering free flu shots this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Hospital Centra Care locations are giving out free flu shots to protect residents in the Tampa Bay area.

All six Tampa area Centra Care locations will offer free shots to patients from Wednesday through Friday.

Residents can stop by any clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and receive a vaccine on the spot for the entire family.

“Despite reports, it’s important for people to know that a flu vaccine is the only protection against the flu,” says Timothy Hendrix, MD, Senior Medical Director of Florida Hospital Centra Care. “With antiviral medication in short supply, the flu shot not only helps prevent the flu but can also lessen the severity of flu symptoms and shorten its duration.”

Residents can receive a flu shot at the following locations:

Brandon/Riverview Centra Care

10222 Bloomingdale Ave

Riverview, FL 33578

10222 Bloomingdale Ave

Riverview, FL 33578

301 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33609

301 N Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa, FL 33609

4001 W. Linebaugh Ave

Tampa, FL 33624

4001 W. Linebaugh Ave

Tampa, FL 33624

5802 E Fowler Ave

Temple Terrace, FL 33617

5802 E Fowler Ave

Temple Terrace, FL 33617

6930 Gunn Hwy

Tampa, FL 33625

6930 Gunn Hwy

Tampa, FL 33625

1127 Bruce B Downs Blvd.

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

