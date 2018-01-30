Depressions shut down part of US-19 in Homosassa Springs

By Published:

HOMOSASSA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Transportation has shut down parts of US-19 in Homosassa Springs due to depressions in the roadway.

Crews have shut down the inside southbound lane and the inside northbound lane on US-19, north of Jump Court. The sheriff’s office says the closures are right in front of Homosassa Marine.

FDOT officials say the crews are investigating and repairing depressions that opened in the median on Tuesday.

The lane closures are expected to last through at least the end of the week.

Drivers are being asked to use caution in the area and expect delays.

