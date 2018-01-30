Authorities search for post office mailbox thief in St. Pete after mail including checks is stolen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Postal Inspection Service is investigating a series of mail drop box thefts around the Tampa Bay area.

Residents who use the Euclid Post Office Station on 34th Avenue North in St. Petersburg are urged to check their accounts after a thief broke into the box and stole a majority of the mail.

Cathy Wilson had a bad feeling when she read a neighborhood post on the Nextdoor app warning residents about the theft.

She dropped 12 checks in the box on Sunday, Jan. 21.

“I read the whole thing about four times before I was sure and then I went, ‘Oh God.’ So, I forward it to my husband with the subject ‘We have a big problem,'” said Wilson.

Authorities found the box pried open last Monday.

The thief cashed one of Wilson’s checks worth almost $900. The suspect tampered with the check and attempted to sign Wilson’s name.

“It’s not just that they cashed your check and your creditor didn’t get their payment, which has ramifications all of its own, but they have all your banking information now,” she said.

Wilson closed the account, called police and filed a report with the post office.

“When I talked to the guy at the post office, he said three people had already been in before me,” she said.

Officials said dozens could be impacted.

“What about somebody who’s like trying to make a mortgage payment or who is going to be late or you know, people are in all kinds of circumstances and you never know really,” said Wilson.

People dropping off their mail Tuesday were cautious.

“I think it’s horrible. I don’t know what people are thinking these days. Who’d want to do a thing such as this, because it’s a matter of trust when you drop something in that box, that it will be safe. I just think it’s an abomination, truly,” said Margaret Bowman.

Wilson, who is going through chemo, said this could have impacted her health insurance.

“I’m older, I’m being treated for cancer, I’m a liability,” she said.

She’s warning others to check their accounts.

“Like any thief, all they think of is themselves. They don’t think about all the other people they’re hurting and they really don’t care. they just want the money,” she said.

Authorities advise people to drop their mail off inside the post office or hand it to a carrier

No arrest has been made in this case.