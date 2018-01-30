Alcohol thought to be factor in wrong-way Pasco crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida troopers believe alcohol was a factor in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Trinity.

Drivers in both vehicles were injured in the crash.

Investigators say a 2006 Chevy Avalanche driven by Kathleen Raspolich, 73, of New Port Richey was driving at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction on Seven Springs Boulevard.

At 9:12 p.m. the Avalanche hit a 2006 Chrysler Sebring convertible driven by Joseph Volpatti, 51, of New Port Richey.

The Sebring was traveling northbound in the inside lane of Seven Springs Boulevard and the Avalanche was driving southbound in the inside northbound lane of Seven Springs Boulevard.

The impact of the collision caused the Sebring to overturn, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were transported to Bayonet Point Hospital. Raspolich suffered serious injuries. Volpatti was critically injured.

Investigators believe Raspolich may have been drinking alcohol prior to the crash. Charges are pending.