AAA declares today ‘National Plan for Vacation Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — AAA declares a new holiday after a study shows that most Americans, including Tampa Bay residents, aren’t using their vacation time.

AAA and partner Project declared Tuesday, Jan. 30 as “National Plan for Vacation Day”, in hopes that people start using their vacation days after study reveals most don’t.

A recent study showed 62 percent of folks in Tampa worked year-round instead of using their vacation time.

AAA says that percent is equal to more than 5 million unused vacation days. They say it is also an untouched economic benefit of $1.2 billion.

According to the study, Idaho is ranked number 1 in unused vacation time. However, the study says in Maine only 38 percent of workers don’t use their vacation time.

AAA Northeast’s Vice President-Travel, Rick Del Nero says planning is the key to those unused vacation days.

“By planning, we can reap the benefits of taking a break while giving ourselves something to look forward to,” said Del Nero.

According to the report, those who plan their vacations use more of their vacation time, take longer vacations and are overall happier compared to “non-planners”.

Here are some tips from AAA on how to plan your vacation:

Research the pros and cons of traveling to a destination during your preferred time frame.

Use a travel agent, who has the expertise and relationships with cruise lines, hotels and tour operators and often has access to special rates and benefits that routinely aren’t available elsewhere.

Identify attractions or activities you’re most interested in based on a budget and schedule.

Plan ahead: get passports, visas, health documentation in order. It can take up to six weeks to get a new passport, so allow time to secure all necessary documents.

Purchase travel insurance that offers protection against sudden events. Your travel agent can help you review coverage options.

