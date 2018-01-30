1 million Floridians experiencing flu-like symptoms; 2nd largest increase in country

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 10: Dr. Anne Furey Schultz examines Alice Corcoran, who was experiencing flu-like symptoms, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital on January 10, 2013 in Chicago City. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flu is widespread in 41 states. The CDC has reported 22,048 flu cases from Sept. 30 through December 31, 2012 compared with only 849 for the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – More than 1 million Floridians are experiencing flu-like symptoms right now as illness levels soar across the country this week.

According to data from Kinsa, nearly 6 percent of the state’s population is suffering from a cough, sore throat and chills. The current population of Florida is about 21 million people. The national illness level sits at 5 percent this week.

Florida saw the second largest week-over-week increase with 34 percent more flu cases reported. This is an 89 percent increase over this time last year.

In the Tampa Bay area, 5.6 percent of the population is sick, up 94 percent over this time last year, and the number continues to climb.

Last year, Tampa’s flu season peaked at 4.2 percent of the population sick, so we’re already seeing that this year is much more severe.

Nationally, the illness level increased 42 percent from this time last year, which is about 16.3 million people. This the most severe flu season on record since the ’09 pandemic.

Kansas and Missouri are the sickest states in the country.

There is still time to get a flu shot as last year the flu didn’t peak until week 6 of the year.

Kinsa is a company that tracks the spread of the flu in real time with the help of their “smart thermometers.” It then aligns its information with the CDC’s data over the past 3 years.

