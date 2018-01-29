WATCH: World’s tallest man meets world’s shortest woman in Egypt

CAIRO (WFLA) – The world’s tallest man and the world’s smallest woman met at one of the seven wonders of the world to help revive Egypt’s struggling tourism industry.

Sultan Kosen, 35, from Turkey, stands at 8’03”. He has a condition called pituitary gigantism where the brain produces too much growth hormone before the end of adolescence. Jyoti Amge, from India, is just over two feet tall. She has a growth abnormality called achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism. The word achondroplasia literally means “without cartilage formation,” according to the National Institutes of Health. Amge is an actress who stars in the television series “American Horror Story.” Both are Guinness record holders.

The pair was pictured visiting a number of ancient Egyptian monuments on Friday, including the pyramids in Giza as part of a campaign to attract tourists to the country. The number of tourists visiting Egypt has plummeted since a mass uprising in 2011 that topped autocrat Hosni Mubarak.