Turn Up the Heat for the Big Game

Lifestyle Expert Stefaney Rants joined us to share a spicy new snack to heat up your Big Game party. zesty jalapeno cheddar popchips are the first new core flavor from popchips in over 2 years – and their spiciest yet. Head over to shop.popchips.com for more details or to pick up a bag for your tailgate!
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.