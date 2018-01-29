The premiere of the St. Pete Beach Seafood & Music Festival will be held in downtown St. Pete Beach on February 3-4, 2018.

The event will be a unique blending of food, music and visual entertainment, affording attendees a diverse menu of delectable seafood creations and delicious drinks combined with outstanding live musical performances in a diversity of genres from rock, jazz, R&B, calypso and Carribean sounds. Performers this year are, on Saturday: Sarasota Steel Pan Band, Act 3, Reverend Barry & Funktastic Soul and the Black Honkeys Band. Performers on Saturday are: RJ Howson,Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, The Black Honkeys Band and the Greg Billings Band.

For ‘dessert’, visit our marketplace of arts, crafts and select fine products.

Explore new possibilities as we work with the Corey Area Business Association to build a new tradition in St. Pete Beach and the greater St. Petersburg community with the St. Pete Beach Seafood & Music Festival. Hours areSaturday and Sunday from 10 am – 8 and Sunday from 10 am – 6 pm. Admission is FREE!