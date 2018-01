SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Sarasota Monday morning.

Sarasota deputies say a call came in just before 9:30 a.m. for a shooting inside a home on Beneva Woods Circle.

Responding detectives say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe everyone involved in the shooting is accounted for, and say all of them knew each other.

They do not believe the public is in any danger.

