Sheriff: Man killed in Largo shooting was at nightclub with suspect

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri provided more information on Monday about a deadly shooting that happened last week.

Sheriff Gualtieri says his deputies were called to a home on Suffolk Drive in Largo just after 4 a.m. Friday for a shooting.

Responding deputies found 22-year-old Jesse Cairo shot in the chest and laying in the driveway of the home, where he lived with his mother. Cairo was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dale Washington, who was arrested early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Cairo and Washington spent most of Thursday night and early Friday morning at the Oz Ladies & Gentlemen’s Nightclub on US-19 in Clearwater.

While they were at the club, the sheriff says they met two women. The group then left Oz around 2:15 a.m. in Washington’s car to go to another nightclub. After leaving the second club, deputies say Cairo, Washington and the two women went to Cairo’s home on Suffolk Drive.

Sheriff Gualtieri says Cairo was known to sell marijuana and kept a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson semiautomatic handgun that he recently bought from a private seller.

While they were at Cairo’s home, detectives say some type of argument broke out and the women left the home. After they left, investigators say something else happened between Washington and Cairo that led to the deadly shooting.

Sheriff Gualtieri says Washington’s car was seen speeding away from the scene right after the shots were fired. Detectives identified Washington as the suspect on Friday and began looking for him.

He was eventually found hiding at a home in Orange County around 3 a.m. Sunday. Investigators who searched the home found what Sheriff Gualtieri calls a “pretty significant amount of marijuana” and the gun that belonged to Cairo.

Washington was charged with murder and was booked into the Orange County Jail. He will be transferred to Pinellas County Jail eventually.

Gualtieri says Washington has six prior felony arrests and nine prior misdemeanor arrests.

Deputies are now trying to identify and talk to the two women who were with Cairo and Washington before the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 727-6153.