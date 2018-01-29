Pregnant teen loses baby after dad accidentally shoots her in back

JACKSON, Miss. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old Mississippi woman lost her baby after her father accidentally shot her in the back, according to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, a 48-year-old man had asked his pregnant daughter to pick him up after he finished hunting for the morning.

When she arrived, the man’s hunting rifle fired when he placed it in the back seat. The round hit his daughter in the back, the sheriff’s office siad.

The father moved his daughter to the passenger seat and then drove to the Brandon Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service where she received immediate treatment.

The sheriff’s office said unborn child did not survive the trauma.

The 19-year-old underwent surgery. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

No charges have been filed but the incident is still under investigation by Rankin County deputies along with District Attorney Michael Guest and Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

