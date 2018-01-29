Police seize enough fentanyl to kill New Jersey, New York populations

TRENTON, NJ (AP) – Two men who pleaded guilty in connection with a record seizure of fentanyl in New Jersey are now headed to state prison.

Jesus Carrillo-Pineda, a 31-year-old Philadelphia resident, received a 10-year sentence Friday. Daniel Vasquez, a 28-year-old Somerton, Arizona resident, received a six-year term.

They were among four men who were charged after nearly 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of the synthetic opioid was seized by the New Jersey State Police in North Bergen and Willingboro last June. The charges against one of the other suspects were dropped this week, while the other man remains a fugitive.

“Many lives were undoubtedly saved as a result of this record-setting fentanyl seizure by the New Jersey State Police,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. “The 100 pounds of fentanyl trafficked into our state by these drug dealers could have generated enough lethal doses to kill the entire populations of New Jersey and New York City combined. Because dealers use this super-potent opioid to boost heroin and create counterfeit oxy pills, drug users are left to play a deadly game of Russian roulette each time they give way to their addiction.”

Officials say the seized fentanyl could have yielded over 18 million doses. The previous state record was 14 kilograms of fentanyl seized in Camden in March.