Police catch accomplice of Winter Haven teen who punched, robbed mom

By Published:
Delshawn Bradshaw, 18, (left) Marques Jarvelle Haines, 19, (right). (Winter Haven Police Department)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A second teen has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery at a Winter Haven park.

Winter Haven police said a mother was playing with her toddler at Kiwanis Park when she was approached by two teens, one of whom punched her and stole her purse.  The mom was holding the toddler when she was punched.

19-year-old Marques Jarvelle Haines of Winter Haven is believed to be the person who punched her.  He was arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.  On Monday, police announced the arrest of his alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Delshawn Bradshaw, also of Winter Haven.  Bradshaw faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching, a felony.

“Once again we thank the media for getting the information out,” said Chief Charlie Bird.  “The public also played a huge role as the tips began to come in through Crime Stoppers that led us to this suspect and ultimate arrest.”

Bradshaw was booked into the Polk County Jail.

No further details were immediately released.

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s