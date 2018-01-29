Police catch accomplice of Winter Haven teen who punched, robbed mom

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A second teen has been arrested in connection with a violent robbery at a Winter Haven park.

Winter Haven police said a mother was playing with her toddler at Kiwanis Park when she was approached by two teens, one of whom punched her and stole her purse. The mom was holding the toddler when she was punched.

19-year-old Marques Jarvelle Haines of Winter Haven is believed to be the person who punched her. He was arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday. On Monday, police announced the arrest of his alleged accomplice, 18-year-old Delshawn Bradshaw, also of Winter Haven. Bradshaw faces charges of robbery by sudden snatching, a felony.

“Once again we thank the media for getting the information out,” said Chief Charlie Bird. “The public also played a huge role as the tips began to come in through Crime Stoppers that led us to this suspect and ultimate arrest.”

Bradshaw was booked into the Polk County Jail.

No further details were immediately released.