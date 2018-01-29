Plant City teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart

PLANT CITY, Fla. – PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) – A Plant City teen who doctors say is dying from a rare form of cancer has been granted one of his final wishes: he married his high school sweetheart.

19-year-old Dustin Snyder wed 21-year-old Sierra Siverio on Sunday at a venue in Plant City, near Tampa.

Doctors say Snyder has weeks or maybe a month to live. Wasting no time, Snyder proposed to Siverio on Thursday, and the community quickly came together to make sure the wedding took place, donating everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

The two say they’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from strangers.

The teens met in middle school, but lost touch before reuniting in high school. Snyder has battled synovial sarcoma much of that time.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the couple. 

